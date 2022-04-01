arjun-kapoor-roasts-trolls-who-predicted-that-his-relationship-with-malaika-arora-will-not-last

Ever since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora announced their relationship, trolls attacked them with several mean comments. While some dissed their relationship because of the age difference, others simply prayed bad for them and claimed that their relationship will not last longer. However, the duo never paid much attention to trolls and focused more on their togetherness.

In his recent tete-a-tete with host Janice Sequeira in a recent episode of Social Media Star, Arjun opened up about announcing his relationship with Malaika on social media and said, "I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation... what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous."

He further said that if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it's better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, 'this is our boundary, and now we are together'.

Speaking about naysayers, Arjun said that people have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, people love gossiping and they have become 'jananis'.

"We all want to discuss 'when will they get married, they don't look good together, you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking'," added Kapoor.

He concluded by saying that all it takes is one Friday or one interview wherein celebrities can explain themselves to change people's perception towards them.