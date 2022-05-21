Arjun Kapoor's Advice To Khushi And Shanaya For Their Bollywood Debuts: Suno Sabki, Lekin Karo Apni

Arjun Kapoor has a piece of advice for his step-sibling Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor who are all set into showbiz. While Khushi is foraying into acting with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, Shanaya is making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun was asked to give a piece of advice to Khushi and Shanaya for their respective Bollywood debuts. To this, he replied, "Suno sabki, lekin karo apni (Listen to everyone, do what you think is right for you). There was a point when Janhvi was dabbling whether she should do Gunjan Saxena or not for a bit. that's the same thing I told her, I said eventually it's not about this is the perfect second film or not, there is no perfect second film."

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor said that he and Janhvi talk more about work and are similar in that sense.

"Khushi's just started working, and Shanaya, whenever I've got a chance and she has asked me I do tell her listen advising is very easy but you to follow his advice, like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's brother Anil Kapoor's son) has a mind of his own, he is following his heart and I am happy for them. He is cut from a different cloth. You listen to everyone but you do your own," said Arjun who made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012.

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor has multiple releases lined up which include films like Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.