Arjun Kapoor Says Malaika Arora Has Changed Him As A Person; 'She Has Made Me Feel That Phases Will Pass'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are heads over heels in love with each other and their lovey dovey posts for each other on social media is a proof for that. In a Valentines' Day special interview with HT City, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star has spoken at length about his lady love for the first time in which he has shared how she has changed him as a person, on having each other's back in their relationship and their Valentine's Day plan.

While Arjun said that it would be very difficult for him to define Malaika in a sentence, he did get candid about how her presence in his life has changed him as a person.

He told the tabloid, "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I've always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She's always been there, making me realise that I'm worth it. She's made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you're going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life."

Arjun who believes that friendship is the key for any relationship to last, said that he and Malaika are like friends who can talk about everything and confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions - big and small ones.

When Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first made their relationship public on social media, the couple were subjected to a lot of negativity and trolling. However, the couple always had each other's back and stood for each other.

"We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it's something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do," Arjun told the tabloid.

He continued, "We're glad that we were the first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone. And at the same time, I think we did it in the most decent manner, and we allowed things to happen naturally, rather than shoving it in people's faces."

Arjun added, "If we're being called torchbearers, people who broke the ice and shattered labels, then we're simply humbled because we just wanted to stand by love and let people see who we were with each other. We see a lot of more relationships now being a little more open and less worried about what people speculate. I'm glad that we were one of the first few couples who took away the fear and anxiety from celebrities, perhaps from coming out."

On being asked if he has any special Valentine's Day message for Malaika, the actor said that he will give her by himself as he believes that some things are best left private.

Spilling the beans on their Valentine's Day plans, Arjun revealed that he and Malaika believe in this day and always make sure to spend time together and make the most of this day. He said that in their relationship, they have always tried to cherish every big and small moment.

Arjun told the tabloid that Valentine's Day is always special for him and his girlfrien as they try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise. He shared that he loves to surprise her and this year too, there will be a surprise planned.