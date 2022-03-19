Arjun Kapoor Says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Took Him To The Darkest Places In His Heart

As Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar turns one, actor Arjun Kapoor recalls how he convinced himself to channel all the negative emotions of his life to get into the skin of his character. He told a leading daily that the film took him to the darkest places in his heart and though it was extremely uncomfortable for him play such a negative character, it made him deliver a performance that people have called his career best.

"I guess it was worth channeling all the negative thoughts and emotions and converting them into something so positive for my career," said Arjun while speaking to Times Of India.

He further thanked is director Dibakar Banerjee for being his guide through the process, breaking him down and enabling him to shed his inhibitions to become Pinky on screen.

Arjun Kapoor On Being Trolled For Dating Malaika Arora: Same People Will Be Dying To Take Selfie With Me

Speaking about getting his Haryanvi dialect right in the film, Arjun said, "I enjoy learning something new in every film and Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar made me learn a dialect that I had never spoken on screen. Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I'm a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai. So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months because I wanted to perfect it before I delivered the first shot."

In the same interview, Arjun asserted that with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he felt that a new phase of his acting career began.

Arjun Kapoor Feels Rejuvenated With Success Of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; 'I Will Cherish This For A Long Time'

He went on to add that if he had to describe the impact of doing the film, he would say that his career should be viewed in two phases, pre-Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and post-Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

"I'm unafraid to take up new challenges now and want to get out of my comfort zone. Kuttey, The Lady Killer are choices that I credit this film for. It has made me a better actor and I intend to show that to the world going forward," added Kapoor.