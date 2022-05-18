Arjun Rampal On Kangana Ranaut's Role In Dhaakad: A Female Star Is Never Given This Kind Of Opportunity

As actor Arjun Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming film Dhaakad, he opens up about why he said yes to a female-oriented film, which is often rejected by male actors.

While speaking to News18, he said, "I felt that this film is going to be a clutter breaker. A female star is never given this kind of opportunity. We have seen men do action all the time. But have we ever seen a woman do it? Yes, female actors have done action in the past but not on this scale."

He further said that he felt it was his duty in a way to support women-oriented films, and he completely did it from his heart. He went on to add that as a male actor and father to two daughters (Mahikaa and Myra), he wants to make this industry more conducive to women.

He further said that he would love it if male actors support his daughters if and when they decide to be in the movies.

"I can't talk about others but my main strength has always been my mother (Gwen). I have always loved my father but it was my mother who made a lot of sacrifices for me and my sister. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be where I am today. Subconsciously, this has always stayed with me," added Rampal while singing praises of his mother.

He recalled doing several women-oriented films like Dil Hai Tumhara, Tehzeeb, etc., because he has seen the period in Bollywood when women didn't have a voice.

"I have a responsibility to back movies like Dhaakad," concluded Rampal.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Divya Dutta in key role and is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.