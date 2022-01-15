Army Day: Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Heartwarming Tribute To The Army Men And Women

Today (January 15) marks Army Day wherein the valour and courage of the Indian Army men and women are celebrated. Actress Rhea Chakraborty also took to her social media handle to share her tribute for the Indian Army. The actress penned a heartwarming message for the Indian soldiers on the post.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of an Indian Army soldier hosting the National Flag atop a hill and saluting. The Sonali Cable actress captioned the same stating, "🇮🇳 Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting It. Happy Army Day 🇮🇳. I salute the Indian army and the families of every army man and army woman" along with a gratitude emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty Shares An Encouraging Message For Herself This New Year, Says 'You Are Winning'

Rhea Chakraborty also used the hashtags 'Jai Hind' and 'Fauji Ki Beti' along with the post. For the unversed, the Jalebi actress' father served in the Indian Army. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty had shared a heartfelt message for herself with the onset of the New Year. The Bank Chor actress gave herself a message of emerging stronger after facing the obstacles in life and ended the lovely video with the hashtag #Rhenew. Rhea shared a video wherein she can be seen saying a hard-hitting voice over.

Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Lovely Picture Of Hers With A Heartfelt Message, Calls It 'Year Full Of Healing'

The video has Rhea Chakraborty saying, "Dear me, thank you for being me, thank you for being kind, resilient and patient. I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and I'm here for you always. Chin up baby girl, you got this. Happy New year. Yours truly, your inner self."

Earlier, the Chehre actress had also shared a hard-hitting post on how the year 2021 was a tough year for her. Rhea Chakraborty had stated, "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light."