Arshad Warsi Reveals Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL Abandoned Him After Launching Him In Tere Mere Sapne

Arshad Warsi is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey. At a recent press conference of the film, the actors present were asked about who their godfathers are in the industry. This is in reference to one of the punchlines in the movie where Akshay's character says, 'Mujhe bhai nahin, godfather bolte hai.'

When it was Arshad's turn to answer, the Jolly LLB actor named Amitabh Bachchan who had launched him with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 under his banner Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL).

However, Arshad also added that the producers abandoned him after his debut. He said, "I would say Mr B (Amitabh Bachchan). I started my career with ABCL, Joy Augustine, they got me in the profession. But then they left me, abandoned me. So I don't know what to call them. God father or what, I don't know."

Arshad Warsi's Tere Mere Sapne revolves around a street smart but unlucky cab driver and a bored rich NRI who swap lives which result into some hilarious situations. The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill and Simran. The film is known for the famous song 'Aankh Marey' which was later recreated by Rohit Shetty in Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

At the Bachchchan Paandey event, Akshay Kumar also rubbished rumours about his alleged rift with Arshad after he replaced the latter in Jolly LLB 2. The superstar said, "Quite often it is reported in the media that I don't generally get along with the people I work with. I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally."

Helmed by Sajid-Farhad, Bachcchan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi.