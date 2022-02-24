Arshad Warsi Shares Meme On Russia-Ukraine Crisis; Netizens Call Him Insensitive As They Slam His Tweet

Arshad Warsi shared a meme on his Twitter page amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, and netizens are anything but pleased! The meme which is shared by Warsi on Twitter, is from his film Golmaal and netizens found him a little insensitive. It all started when earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 'military operation' in Ukraine.

Bachchhan Paandey Song Maar Khayegaa: Akshay Kumar Showcases Fiery Energy In This Catchy Track

Check out Warsi's tweet here..

Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time…. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2vhvhHPskA — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 24, 2022

Reacting to the same, a netizen wrote, "I get the comedy... the references but again this is no drill.. this is real time. There's a war going on somewhere out there."

"As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste sir," wrote another netizen.

Disappointed by Warsi's tweet, one more user wrote, "This is not right time to do this Sir... War is a very dangerous situation...we should not make fun of."

Arshad Warsi Says He Has Bruised Many Filmmakers' Egos By Saying No To Their Films

"I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful. Say whatever you like, but know this," replied a netizen on Arshad's tweet.

Clearly, his tweet has offended many of his followers and we wonder if he will listen to his fans and delete the meme.

Meanwhile, Arshad is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated to be released on March 18, 2022 in theatres.

A few days ago, the film's trailer was unveiled on YouTube and it created an uproar on social media, as fans are quite thrilled to see Akshay and Arshad on the silver screen.

(Social media posts are unedited.)