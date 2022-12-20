Artists Express Their Gratitude As Josh Helps Them Fulfill Their Dreams

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top thousands of best creators, a massively strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, millions of UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with millions of downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over millions MAUs (Monthly Active Users), millions of DAUs (Daily Active Users. And today, we bring you a note of gratitude from several artists who have got support and gratification.

The following are some amazing support and gratification provided to the Music Artist Community on Josh !

1) Multiple Songs/ Album Promotions done via Josh:

Ron

Josh has helped the artists reach out to the audience in different ways like adding the songs to the playlist, pinning it to the top of the trending playlists, promoting the song on Josh's social media accounts and more. Ron is one such artists who got gratified

2) Video Coverage via FilmiBeat:

Kabuki

Every artist wishes to share their story and Josh helped this wonderful artist Kabuki to reach out to the audience and share her story by featuring her on Filmibeat Youtube channel

3) Virtual Concerts:

Anurag

Jam With Josh is a successful virtual concert held by Josh where artists from different languages got the opportunity to perform and Anurag got the chance to connect with his audience through this concert which was a splendid experience he says.

4) Verified Profiles of Music Artists on Josh:

Monisha Rethinavelu

Recognising talents and providing them with the platform to flourish is Josh's goal. Monisha Rethinavelu is one of the artists who got their Josh profiles verified and they can't keep calm about it.

5) Gratification: Concert tickets of popular live events:

Sabeel

Josh not just helped the artists reach the audience but it has also helped them fulfil their dream of attending their favourite musicians' live concerts. Sabeel was one of the artists who receive this exciting gratification

6) Gratification: Josh Festive kits throughout the year

Henniza

Josh has always celebrated every victory of the festive season with its creator community, Henniza was one such Josh Music Artist who was surprised with customized festive kits. Creators showed their gratitude by sharing ThankYouJosh videos for getting Diwali festive kit

7) Gratification: KS Chithra's Autographed T-shirt

Devangana, Nazzia and Saikrishnan

As Josh started an in app campaign to celebrate the birthday of popular singer KS Chithra, around 10 artists received t-shirt personally signed by the singer by the legend herself! Isn't that amazing?!

8) Multiple On Ground Events

Every artist dreams to perform for thousands of audiences and Josh makes their dreams come true! Malayalam and Tamil music artists got a chance to perform in Josh's massive on-ground event LCJ (Lights camera Josh) in Kochi and Chennai which helped them connect with millions of people from the audience.

Yet another massive event "The Soul Local" will be happening on the 25th of Dec in Kolkata for which Josh Music Artists Asthithya has got an opportunity to perform in the blazing live concert!

Well, Josh constantly gives back and supports its community. The Josh Music Artist community have found well loved peers across languages who come together to sing the symphony of togetherness on Josh. A community that constantly strives to encourage budding artists to reach their full potential