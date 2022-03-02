Aryan Khan Case: NCB's SIT Did Not Find Any Evidence Against Star Kid To Be Part Of A Conspiracy

The latest development in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case suggests that he was not a part of a larger conspiracy in the case as found by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The team has not found any evidence against the star kid that might suggest his involvement in a larger drug conspiracy or international drug trafficking. Apart from this, SIT has also found some irregularities during the raid in the Cordelia cruise from where Aryan was arrested in early October last year.

The findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was shared with Hindustan Times wherein the publication stated that Aryan Khan was never in possession of the drugs so there was no need to confiscate his phone or check his chats. The findings also reportedly revealed that the star kid's chats do not indicate that he was part of some international drug racket. Apart from this, the finding also revealed that the Cordelia cruise raid was not video-recorded as mandated in the NCB manual.

Aryan Khan Case: Court Reveals No Conspiracy In Star Kid's Bail Order

The news report further stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is not complete and that it could be a couple of months before it submits its final report to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. The report added that a legal opinion will also be taken before the final decision is made on whether Aryan Khan will be charged for consumption even though he was not in possession of drugs. Apart from this, the SIT probe has raised some queries on the conduct of former Mumbai Zonal Unit Director Sameer Wankhede during the cruise raid.

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan To Make His Debut As A Writer?

Earlier in November last year, The Bombay High Court had released a bail order of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wherein they revealed that no conspiracy has been found from the star kid's side regarding the alleged drug case. According to a news report in NDTV, no evidence of any conspiracy was found between Aryan and his other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The court also mentioned that nothing objectionable was found on the star kid's Whatsapp chats regarding the case.

The publication quoted Aryan Khan's bail order to state, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit an unlawful act. Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them."