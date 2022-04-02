Aryan Khan Case: NCB's Witness Prabhakar Sail Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Prabhakar Sail, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordella cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. He was 37.

ANI tweeted, "Mumbai | NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday."

ALSO READ: NCB Seeks 90 More Days To File Chargesheet In Drugs Case Involving Aryan Khan

According to news agencies, he was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Prabhakar Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed the news of his demise and added that the deceased's family members do not suspect any foul play.

Has Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Pitched A Show To Amazon Prime Video?

For the unversed, Sail who claimed to be the bodyguard of another NCB witness KP Gosavi, had alleged extortion by NCB officials after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a Goa-bound cruise off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

The NCB had informed the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Earlier, a Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court had granted a 60-days extension to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case. However, SIT investigating the case had appealed to Mumbai Sessions Court for a extension of 90 days in filing a chargesheet.