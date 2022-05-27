aryan-khan-gets-clean-chit-by-the-ncb-in-cruise-drugs-case

On October 3, 2021, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and was released from jail later that month after being granted bail. Apart from Aryan, nineteen other accused were also arrested in the case, and all the accused, except two, are currently out on bail.

In the latest development of the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

As per a press note, "Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

The press note further stated, "Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB Hqrs New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021."

"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the press note concluded.

All the fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are relieved to hear the news and took to their social media accounts to express their happiness.

A netizen wrote, "Now, media and NCB should apologize to Aryan and his family, the way they were treating him like he was some criminal, media harassed him like anything, it's time for an apology."

Another netizen wrote, "Responsibility has to be fixed to ensure that such lapse by officers of NCB and other such bodies do not recur. It's of utmost importance to follow transparency to avoid mishandling with arrogance by officials."

Journalist Barkha Dutt also reacted to the same and tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to #AryanKhan - I mean AFTER ALL THAT? - the selfies in custody, the slander, the salacious coverage on prime time TV- what happened to the elaborate sinister sounding yarn spun at the time?"

(Social media posts are unedited.)