Aryan Khan Has A Hilarious Response To Dad Shah Rukh Khan's Comment On His Latest Pictures

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan who has been keeping a low profile on social media since his drugs-on-cruise case last year, recently shared a post after a long hiatus and it went viral in no time.

Aryan dropped two candid pictures with his siblings AbRam and Suhana Khan. The first picture features Aryan, in a green jacket, striking a pose with Suhana who looks stunning in a denim outfit and AbRam flaunting his dimpled smile. The second photo is a close-up shot of Aryan and AbRam.

The pictures were clicked by ace lensman Avinash Gowarikar. Aryan's latest post received a lot of love on social media. Among the numerous comments on the photos, it was Aryan's actor-dad Shah Rukh Khan's remark which stole the show.

King Khan dropped a hilarious comment which read, "Why don't I have these picture? Give them to me now." In response, Aryan wrote, "I'll send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years."

Aryan's sister Suhana Khan replied on the pictures, thanking Aryan for cropping her out from the second picture with Abram. She also wrote, "Love u," followed by a bunch of heart emoticons.

Coming back to Aryan, the star kid hit headlines last year after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-on-cruise case. However, later, he was given a clean chit in the matter after his name was not included in the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency. Since then, Aryan has been staying low-key.

Talking about his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is all set to mark his return on screen after a short sabbatical with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides this espionage thriller, the Bollywood star also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.