Aryan Khan Ignoring Ananya Panday At Maja Ma Screening Gets Netizens Talking; See Video

Something seems off between the once good friends-Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and actress Ananya Panday. They were both seen ignoring each other as they came face-to-face at the screening of Madhuri Dixit's latest release, Maja Ma. A video from the Mumbai screening is going viral on the internet. Aryan arrived for the event with his sister Suhana Khan, while Ananya was spotted solo.

The video shows Ananya standing with her back facing the camera and Aryan entering the venue and passing by her without sharing a smile or even saying a word. Watch the video here

The video that was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram has got netizens talking about how Aryan Khan ignored Ananya. Commenting on the post, a user said, "Kitni buri tarah se ignore kiya Ananya Pandey ko." Another one wrote, "Kya ignore kiya h bhai ne gazab...," while another user added, "kadak attitude aaryan (sic)." Another user opined, "Gazab insult full ignore maar kr chala gya Aryan (sic)." One more user commented, "He ignores her (sic)."

The reason for Aryan's walking past Ananya at the event is being attributed to the latter's confession on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The actress, while speaking about her friendship with BFF Suhana Khan, also admitted that she had a crush on Suhana's brother, Aryan. Speaking on the show, Ananya had told Karan, "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan." Further when he questioned her, "Why did it not materialise?" she responded by saying, "Ask him."

For the uninitiated, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year summoned Ananya for investigation in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug case in which Aryan Khan was arrested. The Student Of The Year 2 actress was alleged to have supplied drugs to Aryan thrice. Aryna was arrested by the NCB on the grounds of possessing banned narcotic drugs on a cruise ship that was off to Goa. He was granted bail after spending three weeks in custody. Aryan was given a clean chit by NCB earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Aryan keeps the internet on fire with his photoshoot, and it is being said that he will be making his debut as a writer.

Speaking of Ananya Panday, her last release with Vijay Deverakonda Liger flopped at the box-office. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan? in her kitty with Siddhant Chaturvedi.