Aryan Khan Returns To Mumbai; Greets Admirers At The Airport, Accepts Rose From A Fan

Be it due to inheritance, the cruise controversy, or his natural good looks, Aryan Khan enjoys a fan following like that of contemporary Bollywood superstars like Sidharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan; and he hasn't even made a Bollywood debut yet! Recently, he returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location and received a warm reception from his admirers.

Wearing a navy T-shirt, yellow jacket, black cargo, and white sneakers, the star kid exuded an uber-cool aura as he greeted the crowd with a salaam. One fan even presented him with a rose, which he gracefully accepted. While many went to get a selfie with Khan, one fan went a bit further and kissed his hand! Netizens likened his salaam style to his father.

Recently, Aryan did a photo shoot in collaboration with Adidas, which he then posted on his Instagram handle. He posed in a variety of outfits ranging from a black outfit with a pink and black jacket to a grey t-shirt yellow jacket and black joggers. Many fans claimed that he resembled his father when he was in his struggling days.

Especially proud of him were his parents with Sr Khan saying, "Looking really good!!....and as they say, that whatever is silent in father...speaks in sin. By the way, is that grey t-shirt mine!!!!"

