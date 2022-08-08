Aryan Khan Saves Shah Rukh Khan From Losing Cool At A Fan Who Grabbed His Hand At Airport (Caught On Camera)

Even though celebrities are public figure, they need their space as well. And when someone tries to intrude into their personal space, they often get annoyed. Something similar happened when a fan tried to grab Shah Rukh Khan's hand while trying to click a selfie with him at the Mumbai airport. Shah Rukh who was holding AbRam's hand got annoyed and even before he could react, Aryan Khan stepped in and stretched out his arm to calm down his father.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE

(Video Courtesy - Viral Bhayani)

Reacting to the viral video, many netizens defended Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reactions and said that it's never okay for any person to grab celebrity's hand randomly.

A netizen wrote, "Woops he got lil annoyed but why wud someone go grab his arm to take a photo! Just ask or request. Touching someone without their permission is just not cool anywhere in any space or context."

Another netizen wrote, "When will people understand the meaning of personal space.. Let him be.. U aggravate him and when he reacts he becomes disrespectful..as fans we should also understand our limits."

"Seriously please don't touch anyone without their permission. It's creepy," commented one more netizen on the viral video.

"Why is that man trying to hold SRK's hand??? Like srsly??? Imagine someone doing this to youuuuu!!! You can't just go and touch anyone without someone. Hatss off to Aryan for handling the whole situation beautifully," commented one more Instagram user.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan. The film is bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.

