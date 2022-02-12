Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan Attend Pre-IPL 2022 Auction Briefing For Their Father Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders decided to skip the Pre-IPL Auction briefing earlier this week. However, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the event filling in for the Bollywood star. Now pictures of the brother-sister duo at the IPL mega auction 2022 briefing are going viral on social media.

The Khan siblings were seen sitting alongside other managerial members of KKR. A zoomed-in photo of Aryan speaking to someone sitting next to him in a mask has been going viral on Twitter. In the picture, Suhana Khan can be seen sitting at the edge of the row.

This is the first time the siblings were spotted together at a public event since Aryan's drugs case. They were seated in the last row with Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team. Take a look at the pictures,

MY Name Is Khan & I am The Future King 👑 Of Bollywood 🙌💥#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/E7BjR0mbnI — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) February 11, 2022

𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝘿𝙖𝙮! 👌 👌



How excited are you for the #TATAIPLAuction 2022❓ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R5TFi8g6XE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2022

Notably, Aryan was granted bail last year with conditions after spending almost a month in judicial custody. SRK too has not made many public appearances since Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise drugs case in October 2021.

He was recently seen at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Their picture offering prayers during the last rites of the legendary singer had also gone viral.

On the other hand, Suhana has returned to Mumbai after graduating from New York University. The star kid expected to make her Bollywood debut soon, was also spotted outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office recently. As per various reports, Suhana will be seen making her debut with the Indian adaptation of Archie Comics.