Aryan Khan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon, But Not As An Actor; Deets Inside

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular and liked star kids in Bollywood. SRK has often mentioned that Aryan is more interested in the creative side of filmmaking than acting. Several media reports are suggesting that the star kid will be making his debut as a writer for a web series. A recent report has stated that the casting for Aryan's web series has begun and soon names might be fixed.

Reportedly, several actors have auditioned for the web series. According to the latest report by ETimes, shooting for Aryan's web series will go on floors by the end of 2022. "Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series, and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," a source was quoted by the publication.

It was also stated by the publication that the show would revolve around the film industry. Writer Bilal Siddiqui, who was a co-writer for Emraan Hashmi's Netflix show Bard Of Blood, is also working on the project with Aryan. Bard Of Blood was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It has been learnt that actor Prit Kamani, who was seen in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, will also be a part of the series.

Earlier, it was reported that the script Aryan is working on is a fictional comedy show and an in-house writers team from Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the script. Meanwhile, rumours also suggest that Aryan did a test shoot for the series at a Mumbai studio.

"Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront are a web series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there's a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself," Pinkvilla quoted a source.