As Radhe Shyam Hits Theatres, Prabhas Says He Wants To Do Smaller Films

Finally, the much-awaited film of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam has hit the theatres and amid all the anticipation around the film, the actor expressed his wish to do smaller films. While speaking to a leading daily, Prabhas said that audience only wants to see him in Baahubali kind of film, but he wants to do something different in terms of storytelling.

He told Times Of India, "The audience wants to see Prabhas as Baahubali, and they want that image every time. For me, it is not always exciting. Yes, of course, I enjoy doing it when I take on a project, as we grew up watching films like Superman, Spider-Man and we will continue to make and watch such big films and superheroes on screen, and I will too."

He further added, "But at the same time, I also want to do smaller films. I want to do something different in terms of storytelling and entertaining the audience, and I am planning that. Radhe Shyam is a big-budget film, but my character Vikram Aditya is not a superhero, he is powerful when it comes to his profession."

He further said that his intention is never to do only big films. He further revealed that with Radhe Shyam, the makers had initially thought that they could make the film in Rs 100-150 Crores, but the producers didn't want to compromise. The team went to Georgia, where the schedule was planned for 40-50 days, but they had to wrap up in 12 days.

He further spoke about Radhe Shyam's shoot in Italy and said that they had 10-15 days of shoot, but again they had to cancel that and create the set in India.

"Even in Hyderabad, we had to cancel many schedules because of the COVID situation. We did the best that we could in the given circumstances. I am planning some comedy films, too, so yes, I don't always want to do films on such a big scale," shared Prabhas.