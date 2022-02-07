Asha Bhosle Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; Says 'Bachpan Ke Din Bhi Kya Din The'

Veteran singer and sister of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle paid a tribute to her by sharing an unseen picture from their childhood days.

She took to her Instagram page to share the rare picture and captioned it as, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I ❤️." The black and white picture features the two singing legends posing for the camera. The click features a young Asha sitting on a pedestal while her sister Lata is seen standing next to her.

Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites Take Place With Full State Honours; PM Modi Pays Last Respects To The Late Singer

Have a look.

Many celebrities and netizens flocked to the comment section to pay tribute to the late singer. Hrithik Roshan and Shruti Haasan dropped heart emoticons. Siddhant Kapoor wrote, "Love you ♥️ aaji." A netizen commented, "Legends never leave us, no one can match her legacy!" Another one wrote, "we lost gem. om shanti 🙏."

Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka & Other TV Celebs Mourn Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

While there were stories of a sibling revelry between the two sisters often brewing in the industry, Lata Mangeshkar had brushed off these rumours in one of the throwback interviews with Subhash K Jha.

The legendary singer had said, "We used to live in two adjacent apartments connected by a door and we would be in and out of each other's homes all day. Now Asha has moved out of that apartment. But we are in touch regularly. We are sisters and have always been very close. The rivalry is all in the minds of others." She was all praise for her younger sister and had said that she is proud of her. The 'Nightingale Of India' had further added that Asha Bhosle had to move away from her shadows to prove herself and she did it wonderfully.

Known as one of the greatest singers in Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on February 6 (Sunday) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. A day before her demise, Asha Bhosle had paid a visit to her at the hospital. She was also present at her sister's residence Prabhu Kunj when her mortal remains arrived from the hospital.