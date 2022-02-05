'I'm Praying': Asha Bhosle Visits Lata Mangeshkar In Hospital, Says Veteran Singer Is Stable

Veteran Indian playback sister Asha Bhosle visited her sister and Indian singing legend Lata Mangeshkar in hospital in Mumbai the evening of February 5, after Lata Didi's health deteriorated and she was back on the ventilator. Asha Ji revealed to reporters that Lata Mangeshkar's health is stable. "I'm hopeful she'll be fine, even I'm praying. Doctors have informed she is stable, there is improvement," Asha Bhosle said after her hospital visit to see her elder sister.

Lata Mangeshkar had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was off the ventilator. However, as per the latest statement by the doctors treating her, she had to be put back on the ventilator, as he health condition worsened.

The 92-year-old singer is being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. According to doctors at the hospital, Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing aggressive therapy and is stable as of now.

Lata Mangeshhar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 8, 2022 at Breach Candy.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is leading a team of doctors treating her, told the media on Saturday, February 5, "Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment." Earlier in the day, Dr Samdani had said that Lata Mangeshkar's health had worsened.

Lata Mangeshkar had had a health scare in 2019 as well, shen had been admitted to Breach Candy after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, starting at a young age and having recorded over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, Lata Mangeshkar has also been honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, apart from numerous other honours and awards.

We pray for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery.