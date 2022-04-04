Ashish Bhardwaj: The Man Behind Several Famous YouTube Channels

Ashish Bhardwaj, who is a YouTuber, actor and entrepreneur in India, is also a CEO of 'SocioPool India'. His organization oversees 500+ large Indian YouTube channels like Rachit Rojha and Sibu Giri who have a huge number of supporters. Ashish has a channel on YouTube where he talks about lifestyle apart from working as main actor with many other YouTubers. Ashish was born and raised in Faridabad, Haryana on 27 November 1988 and his age is 32 years as of this year.

YouTube is a place which helps people around the globe to get information easily and quickly. The main goal of this platform is to give an independent platform to young content creators. Ashish Bhardwaj, a famous YouTuber and scriptwriter, and his talent is a living example on the YouTube channel called 'Sibbu Giri'. The channel has become so famous in just 3 years that it now has 3.3 Million subscribers.



Some of the videos on the channel have even crossed 20 Million views with mostly each of them having at least 1 million subscribers. The main niche of the channel revolves around girl's issues and some of the videos are also about "boys vs girls" concept.

Not just the teenagers but his content is also appreciated by the young generation. And the evidence is the number of views he gets on the videos which proves the effort and talent of the writer, Ashish Bhardwaj, who is putting his whole heart into this and making people laugh out of their stressful daily life routine.

YouTube is not just all, Ashish also built SocioPool which is an influencer marketing company founded in 2015. This company is giving an offer to entrepreneurs around the world to build their business on social networking sites in India. This company has an extensive network of 500 Million and it is promoting its brands through YouTube videos and memes in India which is first of its kind.

Sociopool is a consequence of extraordinary thoughts of a business-minded individual, Aashish Bhardwaj, who has acquired dominance in finance and corporate preparation with 7+ long stretches of involvement in 5 extra long periods of ability in advertising and procedure the board making him able to effectively maintain his own business.

He is a genuine motivation who knows how to set up open doors and make them available to the entire local area. With such passion and drive who knows what this man can do next with?