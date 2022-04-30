Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Become Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Neighbours Post Marriage?

KL Rahul, who has been making headlines for the T20 matches, has reportedly rented a swanky sea-facing 4-BHK apartment at Carter Road in Bandra. Rumours have claimed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot in a winter wedding.

Suniel Shetty Quashes Rumours Of Athiya-KL Rahul And Ahan-Tania's Wedding

While the two are yet to confirm any rumours, reports have also revealed that they are set to move in together post their wedding in a Pali Hill building in Mumbai. A source from the building revealed to ETimes that Suniel Shetty has bought the house for his daughter and he had been seen visiting it with his wife Mana and daughter Athiya. Meanwhile, another source added that it is KL Rahul who has bought it.

The couple will move into the full floor house on the 9th floor of the building Sandhu Palace in Bandra. The building's construction is still underway and until it is done, KL will be staying in his rented Bandra home. According to reports, it is just 2 buildings away from Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's house after marriage. Reportedly, the two are also supposed to move into Krishna Raj when it is ready to be occupied.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Hitched Soon; South Indian Wedding On The Cards: Report

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for the past three years. Athiya is often seen supporting KL during his matches and cheers for him from the stands. While they have kept their relationship private, Suniel Shetty in a 2021 interview had said that the two look great together.

At the time, KL Rahul and Athiya were brand ambassadors of an eyewear brand. Commenting on their look for the ad, Sunil Shetty said that they make for a good-looking couple. "As far as the ad goes I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)," he had told ETimes.