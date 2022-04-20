Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Hitched Soon; South Indian Wedding Winter Wedding On Cards: Report

After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, brace yourself for one more high-profile wedding. If reports are to be believed, actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer-beau KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this year. The duo has been in a relationship for more than three years now, and are keen to take the marital plunge.

A source close to the Shettys informed Pinkvilla that their wedding preparation has already begun. The report stated that the couple's parents are very fond of Athiya and KL Rahul respectively and if all goes well, the lovebirds will get hitched before the end of 2022.

Since Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty hails from a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family and his to-be son-in-law KL Rahul is also from Mangalore, the couple will tie the knot in a South Indian wedding ceremony.

When the news portal contacted Suniel Shetty for a confirmation on this news, he remained tight-lipped.

Earlier, the Dhadkan actor had reacted to reports of his daughter's rumoured relationship with KL Rahul at the red carpet event of his son Ahaan's debut film Tadap. He had said, "I am sure ki Athiya jisse bhi chose kre apni Zindagi mein, voh bahot hi khush rahega aur khushnaseeb hoga and vice-versa." ( I am sure whoever Athiya chooses as her life partner, would be very happy and a lucky guy and vice-versa).

While Athiya and KL Rahul have never declared their relationship in public, their mushy Instagram pictures tell it all. Recently, the Hero actress had shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her boyfriend on his birthday and captioned it as, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday 🥰."