Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Wedding: Numerological Prediction (Exclusive)

Actor Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and the Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been creating a buzz lately with their relationship and impending wedding. The speculations started when Athiya accompanied the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team to England last year. Though they did not confirm the news, their pictures were shared in media.

It was very recently that they opened up about their relationship and shared the pictures on social media. With the Bollywood wedding fervour on our mind, let us see what this couple's future looks like from the numerological perspective.

What Numbers Tell About Their Relationship

"Athiya Shetty" numerologically adds to the number 35 (8), and "K L Rahul" numerologically adds to the number 22 (4) and both these numbers have natural attraction and magnetism to each other by being in the same concord.

This natural magnetism towards each other and zeal to do out of the box will keep them bound together. Based on their name elements and face, the association looks platonic, and they will hold through each other thick and thins.

They would plan for a family expansion immediately post their marriage, and they are expected to be blessed with a baby within 18- 24 months of their marriage.

When Will They Get Married?

Their marriage is on the cards, and numbers suggest their marriage taking place towards the 2022-year end to the first half of 2023

Piece Of Advice

Looking at their name letters and elements would recommend them select a date of marriage that suits both. Do not rush things as this may lead to unwarranted issues.

What's Ahead For Athiya Shetty

"Athiya Shetty" is going to witness a transformational shift in her career as she approaches the age of 32.

She will shift her gears and focus on business and non-camera roles. Her numbers and elements suggest her investment in future technology and offerings in the area of lifestyle, fashion and health.

Her investments and involvement in the business will prove quite fruitful to her and to the business.

Piece Of Advice

The current elemental energy of their name and social media handles are not an excellent choice considering her profession. Giving a corrective action over there would infuse new zeal and positivity in life.

What's Ahead for K L Rahul

K L Rahul will keep shining in his career and will keep building new milestones to cherish for. The 33rd year of his life will prove quite beneficial for him, and he will get an opportunity to lead India as a full-time captain of the cricket team.

Like Athiya, he would also explore the business areas and will look towards a cricket coaching academy in future. This transformation would prove quite fruitful for him and his family.

Piece Of Advice

The current elemental energy of the name and social media handles, especially Instagram (others are fine), is not an excellent choice considering his profession. Giving a corrective action over there would infuse new zeal and positivity in life.

A couple with a natural magnetic aura of attraction to each other, hold through each other and watch out for deeds and cherish memories together.