Athiya Shetty Conceptualizes Rumoured Beau KL Rahul's Picture In This Delightful BTS Click

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Even though the two have not made their relationship official, fans have got several green signals to determine that the two are indeed a couple. Now a throwback, BTS picture has Athiya conceptualising Rahul's picture which she presumably clicked later.

Talking about the same, a Bollywood fan page on Instagram shared this unseen picture wherein Athiya Shetty can be seen holding the phone at an ideal angle below the flowers to get an aesthetic picture for KL Rahul. The Hero actress seems to have taken a perfect shot of her rumoured beau from a downward angle from near the purple flowers. The cricketer can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt that he paired up with a cap. Athiya can be seen wearing a blue denim tee and red pants. Take a look at the same.

The fans of the speculated couple flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. One of the fans also asked when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be tying the knot. Rahul had shared the same picture on his Instagram handle on June 8, 2021, with the caption, "Sunshine and good feelings." Well, now we all know who was the skilled photographer behind the same.

Talking about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the rumoured lovebirds are said to be going strong for quite some time now. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress also accompanied the cricketer to his recent matches. Athiya furthermore bonded with former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma during the same. The speculated couple often indulge in some social media PDA that has almost confirmed their dating rumours. On the occasion of the Mubarakaan actress' birthday on November 5 last year, the cricketer shared some adorable pictures with her with the caption, "Happy Birthday my love." Not only this but Rahul and Athiya made their first public appearance together in the actress' brother Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap's premiere recently. Athiya also featured in a recent post of the cricketer wherein he had summed up the year 2021 for himself.