Athiya Shetty On Her Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul: Let People Think Whatever They Want To

While actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are yet to make their relationship public, reports about their impending wedding have been lately surfacing on social media. It is being speculated that the rumoured lovebirds are planning to get hitched by the end of this year.

A few days ago, Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty had refuted these reports saying that no celebration has been planned yet, adding that even the engagement hasn't taken place yet. And now, Athiya in her latest interaction with a leading publication has set the record straight.

On being asked about the wedding rumours, Athiya told ETimes, "I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

Meanwhile, there was a strong buzz that Athiya and KL Rahul have even booked an entire floor in a building that is still under construction in Bandra, where the couple will apparently move in after their wedding.

However, Athiya clarified, "I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home."

Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Her next film was Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about her upcoming projects, Athiya shared, "I am working on two projects currently, and the announcements may happen soon. One is a film that will have a theatrical release, while the other might head to OTT. We are not sure yet about the latter right now."