Attack Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Rohit Jaiswal

"Review - #Attack Rating - 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½. No nonsense fast paced brilliant action film. #JohnAbraham raw action takes this film to another level, VFX + Graphics + Short running time is a plus....Those who like hardcore standard action film for them its a Must Watch."

Sumit Kadel

"#Attack - ⭐️⭐️ Good action minus substance & inference.. Maximum attention was given to film graphics & VFX which left the script & screenplay half baked.. #JohnAbhraham gave his all as super solider but he got let down by poor direction & confused narrative . FLOP SHOW !!"

Anmol Jamwal

"First half thoughts on #Attack... Introduction action set piece and the parliament face off are exhilarating moments but a rushed narrative really makes it tough to connect with the relationship (Romance is generic) Wished the Nehru Place choreography had less jump cuts.

High on action set pieces and music but haphazardly edited and showcasing unintentionally funny caricatures (acting PM had to be the most jarring). #Attack presents a novel concept that works only partly. A good attempt but not a home run in any way!"

Komal Nahta

"Attack is a dull entertainer. It will be patronised by the masses but will not be liked by the classes, womenfolk and families."

Will Attack Perform Well At The Box Office?

Considering that SS Rajamouli's RRR has been doing exceptionally well in the theatres across India, it is difficult to predict if Attack will manage to perform well at the box office. However, if audience comes out praising the film, then there is a chance that the film will do well at the box office.