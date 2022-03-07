Attack Trailer: John Abraham Becomes India’s First Super-Soldier, Hero Taking On Machines And Villains Alone

John Abraham unveiled the trailer of his upcoming action film Attack. The actor is all set to become India's first super-soldier similar to Marvel's Captain America. Apart from John, the film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

John took to his Instagram account and shared the trailer saying, "INDIA'S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! 🔥" Releasing on April 1, 2022 the film is based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI), revealed a statement.

The trailer opens with John's voice over talking about the two most important days in one's life, one when the person is born and the second when they find out why they were born. The actor can then be seen heading out to front lines finding alongside other armed forces and soldiers of the country. The clip also hints at him going to a medial enhancement procedure to become more powerful with help of AI.

Take a look at the trailer:

Talking about the film, John Abraham shared, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven't yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen."

Backed by Pen Studios, John Abraham's JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions, Attack also stars Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in a pivotal role. The action entertainer exclusively releasing on cinemas will be hitting the big screen on April 1, 2022.