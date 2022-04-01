Attack Twitter Review: Is John Abraham-Starrer Worth All The Hype?

John Abraham-starrer Attack has arrived in theatres today (April 1, 2022), and we are here with the film's Twitter review. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is about a cyber soldier who has lost everything, puts his life on the line to serve his nation. When the trailer of the film was released on YouTube, it created a good buzz among netizens and they were curious to see John in such a film.

Now that the D-day has arrived, let's see if the film is worth all the hype. Here's how early moviegoers reacted to the film...

Swayam Kumar @SwayamD71945083: #Attack Review POSITIVES: 1. John Abraham 🔥 2. Casting 👍 3. Story & Screenplay 👏 4. Direction 👍 6. Film Duration ✌️ 7. Music & BGM 🎉 NEGATIVES: 1. Actually Nothing 🙂 RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5

Nishit Shaw @NishitShawHere: #JohnAbraham DELIVERS a power-packed performance with NEWNESS & INNOVATION when Bollywood needs it the most, #RakulPreetSingh **SHINES** in her role while #JacquelineFernandez nails her bit. Go and #Attack the theatres as the SCEENPLAY is **IMMACULATE**.

Ku Some @ku_some: He is same in every movie....No acting skills....No clear dialogue delivery.. just forced stunts @TheJohnAbraham #AttackReview.

Ashraf Shisha @ShishaAshraf: Action scenes are the only saving grace. Screenplay is inconsistent and some sequences just don't make sense. Performances are let down. Technical values r good considering budget.

Overall movie is below average. 😐😐😐 2 stars 🌟🌟.

Devaa Jain @DevaaJain: #Attack has ticked all the boxes right and If this one fails to open on good box office collections, then genuine Indian fans should never ask Bollywood to give them better content.. UNIQUE & PERFECTLY EXECUTED CINEMA.

Going by the Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that John has failed to impress everyone with his work in the film. While some netizens are boasting about his action sequences in the film, others are blatantly criticising the film.