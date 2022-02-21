Atul Kulkarni On Our Education System: Social Attitude Towards Measuring 'Success' Needs To Change Drastically

Atul Kulkarni, who is currently basking in the success of his film A Thursday, has re-shared his comments on the education system of our nation. The actor, who is quite active on social media, revealed that he stumbled upon his Facebook posts from 21st February 2011 whilst adding that he is an engineering drop-out from the College Of Engineering Pune, Maharashtra. He then went ahead and re-shared his thought-provoking posts which consisted of some personal anecdotes.

Atul shared, “Biggest Irony of my life time-A Engineering college drop out, an IIT entrance exam failure; invited to IIT Chennai for a lecture and interaction! Don't know how to react to this! I don't want to call it a triumph. It is not. Is it a comment on our education system I was thrown into? Or a comment on our social system which made my parents do that ? Wonder how my father would have reacted to this invite if he was alive!!”

He then remembered a shoot he did a couple of years back in his Engineering College in Pune and shared that was there after a gap of about 23 years. He further added, “Was signing autographs for the engineers of a college from where I walked out as a failure!! I was 'escorted’ by the engineers and shown around!! Again, it was NOT a triumph..... I remember I was sad that day...”

In his third post, Atul said that he is a privileged one who has got all this in spite of being a failure. He then ponders about hundreds of those who failed because they were judged in the field which was not of their own choice and those who never recovered from those failures. He concluded by stating, “Well, my feeling grows stronger. A feeling that our education system and social attitude towards measuring 'success' needs to change drastically !!”

In his over 20-year career, Atul Kulkarni has acted in many films including Chandni Bar, Rang De Basanti, and Natarang to name a few. The actor, who graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1995, has wowed the audience with his body of work in films across multiple languages.