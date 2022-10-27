Atul Kulkarni Opens Up On Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha; 'If The Timeline Had Not Matched...'

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, the boycott calls owing to Aamir's past statement on 'intolerance' in the country and the mixed reviews affected the film's performance at the box office as it ended up minting a lifetime collection of Rs 58.73 Crore.

While Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience when it released in theatres, fans praised Shah Rukh Khan's cameo where the superstar played a de-aged, younger version of himself, and was seen learning his famous open-arms gesture from young Laal (Aamir Khan's character in the film).

Atul Kulkarni who adapted Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump for the Indian audience in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha, opened up on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film while speaking with Indian Express.



He told the publication, "There was a group who had made an excel sheet, because they were kind of doubtful, that there was some liberty being taken-historical timeline wise- in what was shown in the film. They prepared an excel sheet, calculating what could be Laal's age at that particular time (when he meets Shah Rukh). I think Advait was telling me that they told him, 'Everything falls in place'. I was lucky to get that timeline. It was all there. Shah Rukh is from Delhi, there is an iconic style associated with him. If the timeline would not have matched, I would not have been able to take it in, even if I had thought it."

On being asked SRK's cameo was always a part of the original draft written by him, Kulkarni continued, "What I wrote in those 12-15 days, almost 99 percent is the same!"

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha recently released on Netflix and left a section of people wondering why the film didnt work at the theatres as they loved it.