Author Sanjay Guides New Investors Towards Safer Investing Options

Not just for investors, financial education is becoming more and more crucial for everyone. It is becoming increasingly important for the typical family attempting to balance their budget, buy a home, pay for their children's education, and guarantee an income when the parents retire. To help such people, Author Sanjay Jaswani creates content on financial topics and educates his audience through Instagram.

Financial Literacy is important for all people looking for financial stability, and Sanjay, an expert, is the right person to seek guidance from. Hailing from Jaipur, he completed all levels of CFA, M.com from Rajasthan University and Masters in Economics, Delhi. He has 4 firms under his name. Sanjay is the firm's CEO (Head Trainer) - Target Accounts. In addition, he is MD & Head Tutor at Accountancy Coaches and CMO at Urvashi Confectionery. Author Sanjay is also the author of the Amazon bestseller "How to avoid loss and make money while sleeping in Stock Market."

The Intentional Icon Award by Lara Dutta in 2022, the Excellent Educationist Award in 2020, the Best Tutor of the Year Award in 2021, and the Knowledge Knowledge Award by Air India have all been given to this FinFluencer. In addition, publications like The Fortune, The Indian Saga, Hindustan Times, Zee News Hindi, Prevalent India, Global Achievers Magazine, and Rajasthan Patrika as well as national and regional publications, have praised him. Sanjay is renowned in the industry for his proficiency in teaching and command of the stock market, accounting, and personal finance. His abilities have also rendered him to be the recipient of the United Nations Award and Sardar Patel Unity Award. Sanjay's first stock investment in Avanti Feeds, which he made after finding success in his field, has increased by 43000% over the course of eight years. He is an NSE and BSE-registered sub-broker. Additionally, he recommended a variety of equities for both educational and practical exposure.

Author Sanjay shared his financial experience, "People's ignorance of financial theory and stock market history has always bothered me. They consistently fall behind on taxes and take advantage of loopholes, submitting incorrect ITRs and paying hefty fees to professionals while suffering. But they aren't even aware that they can complete all of these tasks on their own. I started my content journey and courses to close this gap and increase people's financial literacy." The virtuoso is also planning to debut in Bollywood soon, particularly in the financial genre.

In a world where people are running behind earning more and more, it is imperative to bring them closer to safer and worthier investing options. The millennials today turn a blind eye to research regarding practical investment knowledge and make decisions in a rush. Understanding that they tend to gather most of their knowledge via social media, author Sanjay uses his digital platforms as a credible FinFluencer to disseminate reliable investing, trading, and stock market knowledge. He hopes that his attempt will alleviate streamlining the Gen-Z investing processes to some extent.