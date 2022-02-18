Avantika Dassani Recalls People Making Fun Of Her Husky Voice; 'I Was Made To Feel Conscious About It'

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is making her acting debut with Rohan Sippy's web series Mithya alongside Huma Qureshi. Recently in a chat with a leading publication, the debutante opened up on how she was mocked by people for her 'husky voice'.

Avantika told Hindustan Times, "I have a husky voice, not your regular sweet and melodious voice. It is distinctive and was something that I was made to feel conscious about when I was a kid. I was told that it sounds in its own particular way. A lot of people have talked about it, many people made fun of me for it."

The actress said that her voice differentiates her and it took her some time to realize that she loves that part of herself. She said that when she was a teenager, she was struggling to 'fit in' when people made fun of her 'husky voice'. However, she soon fell in love with it as she grow older.

Avantika said that when the promos of Mithya came out, a lot of people complimented her voice and appreciated her voice modulation.

"I was very happy because growing up, my voice was not something that was considered normal. It was something that I was made to feel conscious about. Now, I have been able to turn it to a different advantage and use it in a different way. Many friends and family members have pointed out to me that I do not sound like Rhea (Avantika's character) in real life and I was so happy to hear that," she told the tabloid.

In the same interview, Avantika also shared the disadvantages of being a star kid. She said that while she loves doing what she does, there are expectations and assumptions about how easy it is for star kids or how they get handed everything on a platter or how they should look like or choose projects.

She added that while star kids often get boxed, things have changed for the better. Avantika said that people compliment her mother for being so healthy and gorgeous. "I hope those genes stay on, but not the expectations that I will be the same at her age. I do not know how I keep up," the actress admitted in her interview.