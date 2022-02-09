Avantika Dassani Reveals Mom Bhagyashree's Maine Pyar Kiya Was A Tough Watch For Her; 'I Couldn't Take It'

Salman Khan-Bhagyashree's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya was a commercial success upon its release and is still remembered for the lead pair's cute chemistry and the chartbuster songs. However, Avantika Dassani wasn't impressed with her mother's debut film. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, she admitted that she had to watch the film a couple of times to complete it.

Avantika told Indian Express, "I watched it a couple of times when I was much younger. When I first saw it, I couldn't take it because I couldn't watch my mom being sad. It would not sit well with me. So, I would walk out of the room."

She said that it was only later that realised what the film meant for the audience as well as her mother and added, "We saw that anywhere we go, mom was showered with love and praise even after 30 years of its release. It is a reminder of the fact that when you do something so amazing, the industry will repay you with years of love."

Meanwhile after her mother Bhagyashree and brother Abhimanyu Dassani, Avantika is now all set to foray into acting with Rohan Sippy's upcoming Zee5 web series Mithya in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi.

In couple of his interviews, Avantika's actor-brother Abhimanyu had talked about how their parents were sceptical about him joining the acting profession. When Avantika was asked if she too received a similar reaction from them, she said that they saw it coming and knew that their kids' genuine interest lies in acting. At the same time, she also added that their scepticism came from a place of love as both her parents and brother were worried about her.

Avantika said that she chose to make her acting debut with Mithya as she wanted to 'surprise or excite the audience'. She said that when she was offered the series, she took it up because her character was well-written and she liked it because there are grey shades to it.

She further added that her character gave her a scope of learning and to challenge herself. At the same time, she was kicked to be working on a project with a powerful star cast which included names like Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapoor and others.

Mithya is scheduled to premier on February 18.