Avneet Kaur On Her Age Gap With Tiku Weds Sheru Co-Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don't See It As A Problem

Avneet Kaur who has featured in popular TV soaps like Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini, has bagged her first film as the leading lady in the form of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is bankrolled by Kangana Ranaut and helmed by Sai Kabir.

Tiku Weds Sheru has also become a talking point for the 27-year age gap between Avneet and Nawazuddin who have been paired opposite each other in the film.

Kangana Ranaut Defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's Age Gap In Tiku Weds Sheru; 'It Suits My Story'

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Avneet addressed this topic and said that she doesn't see the age gap as a problem.

The actress was quoted as saying, "I don't see the age-gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana ma'am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her."

Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic From Tiku Weds Sheru; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dons Golden Gown, Tiara & Long Hair

Besides being a popular name on television, Avneet is also a rage on social media. However the 20-year-old believes that unlike the popular perception, an actor's follower count is not enough for them to bag a project adding that it took her three to four years to get a film.

The actress said that even if one bags a project because of the number of followers one has on social media, it ultimately boils down to talent. I've waited to work on a film for so long now and I want to prove it to the audience that I've struggled really hard. I want to tell them that I deserve opportunities because of my talent," Avneet signed off.

Tiku Weds Sheru is touted to be a dark satire and marks Kangana's maiden production.