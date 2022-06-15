Ayan Mukerji: One Of The Most Inspiring Aspects Of Amitabh Bachchan's Work Ethic Is His Commitment

For the first time, Ayan Mukerji directed Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming film Brahmastra and he has all the good things to say about him. In a recent media interaction, Ayan said, "People ask me how I've dedicated 9 years to making Brahmastra and I tell them look at Bachchan sir, he has literally dedicated his entire life to the craft of acting and filmmaking."

He further said, "When he's not on set acting, he's writing about cinema, he's creating music, he's reading, he's planning the next big project and he's been doing all of this for more than 5 decades. His commitment to the craft is simply inspiring."

While boasting about Amitabh's work, Ayan said, "One of the most inspiring aspects of Bachchan sir's work ethic is his commitment."

Ayan went on to reveal that every actor was shooting a lot with the blue screen and getting cues from co-stars is very important in such a setup for any actor in front of the camera.

Ayan said that despite having finished all his shots, Bachchan would always be the first one to take his position on the marker and give every single cue to his co-stars.

"He would not retire to his van or his room, he would always hang around the camera and be there to give every cue. Watching him be so meticulous, even at his age, was a real inspiration for all of us," concluded Ayan.

Earlier today, the trailer of Brahmastra was unveiled on YouTube and it has been receiving rave reviews from netizens.

The film will release on September 9, 2022 in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.