Ayan Mukerji Responds To Criticism Of Brahmastra’s Dialogues

Upon its release on September 9, Brahmastra garnered widespread success with its box office collection crossing the Rs 225 Crore mark in less than a week. However, not everything is hunky dory with the film as it received severe flak for many of its dialogues. Along with critics, several people who watched the film claimed its dialogues to be 'flawed' or 'dumb' on their social media handles.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ayan addressed this issue by asking, "Can you tell which parts were bad exactly? Is it overall, throughout the film?" He explained, "I thought this would give the film a soul. The greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love." Ayan further stated, "It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people."

Reacting to the audience's criticism, Mukerji said, "For the first 48 hours after Kesariya came out, all we heard was, 'Oh God! Why did they do this with love storiyan.' But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and no one talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience."

Built on a massive budget of Rs 410 Crore, Brahmastra follows the story of DJ Shiva(Ranbir Kapoor) who has the unique ability to control fire. Along with his lady love Isha (Alia Bhatt), Shiva sets out on a journey to discover and understand the origin of his abilities, his role in the world of Astras, and to retrieve and protect the god of all Astras- the Brahmastra.