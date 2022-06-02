ayan-mukerji-says-he-thought-he-will-die-making-brahmastra

A couple of days ago, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the teaser of Brahmastra and left netizens amused. The teaser not only gave us glimpses of the lead characters Isha and Shiva, played by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor respectively, but also of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The teaser is pretty hit among netizens as they have only good things to say about it, and they are desperately waiting for the trailer release.

During the teaser launch event in Visakhapatnam, Ayan said, "For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I'll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country."

Ayan further said that the film would find a large audience in the country, and that energy has caused many positive things to happen.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Akkineni Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Audience will see Mouni as an antagonist in the film named Damayanti.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Brahmastra is in tremendous buzz, as netizens have been guessing that the film will have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. It all happened when netizens claimed that a man who's visible from the back in the teaser is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Well, neither Ayan nor Shah Rukh has ever confirmed about the latter being a part of the film.

On a related note, the trailer of Brahmastra will be unveiled on June 15, 2022. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.