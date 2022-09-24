Ayesha Jhulka Says She Won't Play Salman Khan's Mother Or Bhabhi On Screen Now; Here's The Reason Why!

After staying away from the marquee for a long period of time, Ayesha Jhulka popularly known as the 'Pehla Nasha' girl recently made her comeback with Amazon Prime Video's web series Hush Hush co-starring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Khiladi actress was asked if she feels things have changed for women in the industry over the years. In response, Ayesha said that she feels the change has been evident very strongly. She added that she would feel awkward to play Salman Khan or any of her other co-stars' mother or bhabhi now on screen.

"I don't know (but) I'd feel very awkward if I worked opposite Salman (Khan) or any of my co-actors and suddenly I've to play their bhabhi or mother. I don't know, I just mentally... So I'd rather not do it. But if there is a character which is strong, convincing and author backed, I would obviously do it. Then I wouldn't think about it. So, it is a beautiful change and I am looking forward to doing much better roles," Ayesha told the publication.

For the unversed, Ayesha Jhulka had played Salman Khan's love interest in the 1991 film Kurbaan.

In the same interview, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actress also revealed that she was getting a lot of television offers but she didn't take up any of those. Explaining the reason behind the same, Ayesha clarifed that she had nothing against the medium and revealed that she did not want to work for those many hours. She also added that she didn't want to feel mechanical about her work.