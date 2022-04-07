Ayesha Takia And Her Husband Farhan Azmi Stopped At Goa Airport; Latter Says An Officer Passed Sexual Comment

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her entrepreneur-husband and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi were reportedly stopped at Goa Airport on April 4, 2022, when they were travelling with their son. Farhan shared the incident on Twitter, in which he alleged that two senior officers passed racist and sexual comments while checking them.

According to Farhan Azmi's tweet, he was supposed to board a flight to Mumbai from Goa airport which is when two security officers purposely singled out him and his family at the security check. The argument started between Farhan and armed officers when an armed male officer tried to physically touch him and tell his wife and son to stand in another line, while other families were standing together.

Farhan's tweet read, "Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team." (sic)

Ayesha Takia's husband also claimed that an officer passed sexual and racist comments while he was checking his pockets. Notably, Bahadur reached the spot and instead of resolving the issue, he identified him and said, "isko udhar karo,ye maharashtra nahin hai."

Miffed with such treatment, Farhan Azmi decided to file an official complaint against the CISF Officers who disrespected him. He tweeted, "I will be filing an official complaint & my legal team will take this to the court if necessary. Shame on such officers who disrespect the uniform to satisfy their racist egos @CISFHQrs @AAI_Official @aaigoaairport @goacm @samajwadiparty @DrPramodPSawant @abuasimazmi @rais_shk."

Interestingly, Goa Airport immediately responded to his tweet and apologised for the same. They tweeted, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into."

Farhan Azmi thanked Goa Airport for the prompt response and tweeted, "Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport This was highly embarrassing & disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message."

Well, the incident has taken the internet by storm, as many Twitter users are also sharing their experiences with CISF officers at various airports in India.