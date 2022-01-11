Ayushmann Khurrana Buys New Home Worth Rs 19.3 Crore In Mumbai: Report

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest Bollywood actor who has invested in property in Mumbai. According to the latest report by Money Control, the actor has bought two homes in Mumbai for Rs 19.3 crore in Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex.

Reportedly the actor is set to move into the house on the 20th-floor apartment of Windsor Grande Residences, which is spread across 4,027 sq ft and aided with four car parking spaces. Apart from Ayushmann his brother and actor Aparshakti has also purchased an apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore.

Back in 2020, the Khurrana brothers had also co-purchased a house in Panchkula worth Rs 9 crore, for their family that resides in Chandigarh. The report revealed that the actors paid a stamp duty amount of Rs. 96.50 lakh for the new property. The registration of the apartments was done on November 29, 2021. Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap currently live with their two children, Virajveer and Varushka, in a seven-bedroom flat, that spreads across 4,000-square-feet.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recent theatrical release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which was released on December 10 in cinemas. The film directed by Abhishek Kapoor also stars Vaani Kapoor a trans-woman.

Talking about the film he said, "I'm drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking about how much conversation it will generate. I'm essentially an artiste who is trying to entertain people first with the best films. Generating conversation is a by-product of the quality of script that comes my way."

Ayushmann will soon be seen in upcoming films like Doctor G, Action Hero, and Anek.