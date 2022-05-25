Ayushmann Khurrana Says Anek Is Not A 100 Crore Film, But A Very Significant Film To Watch

Anubhav Sinha's Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on May 27, 2022 and we are super excited to see these two stars in such a gripping movie. The trailer of the film sheds light on the discriminations that people from the Northeast have to face in India despite belonging to the same country.

In his recent tete-a-tete with DNA, Ayushmann opened up about doing Anek and said that it's not a 100 Crore film, but he felt that it's his responsibility to do such films, because it speaks about a prevailing issue of our country- discrimination against Northeast people of India.

He said, "It's never too late, but yes it's very unfortunate. As I already said that these matters should be talked about in every generation and in every century through art. There's more awareness now and the brighter side is that tourism has gradually increased in the Northeast."

He further said that with people coming in contact with each other and communicating, he believes that there's huge scope of knowing the people of Northeast.

"Also it's a very female-centric society, especially in Meghalaya where it's a matriarchal society, which actually shows how progressive they are. So, I think this progressive part of our country needs to be in the limelight," asserted Khurrana.

In the same interview, Ayushmann said that his other upcoming films like Doctor G and Action Hero belong to commercial genre, but Anek doesn't belong to the same category.

"Anek is not a 100 crore film, but a very significant film to watch. I have done commercial films like Dream Girl, Bala and a lot more, and they were successful too. So, I think I get my courage from here to do such bold, significant films like Anek," concluded the 37-year-old actor.