ayushmann-khurrana-says-he-is-proud-of-his-body-of-work

From playing the role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana has played several roles in his career, which was anything but conventional. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that he is the most experimental actor of Bollywood. With every film, not only he carves a niche for himself, but also sets a standard of doing marvellous films.

Recently, he was seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, wherein he played the role of a gym trainer who falls in love with a transgender woman.

In his recent tete-a-tete with IANS, Ayushmann said, "I'm proud of my body of work and it will be my personal ambition to keep finding more such projects that hopefully contribute towards giving people fresh and remarkably new films that don't have a reference point in Indian cinema."

He further said that he has always felt that films that not only entertain people to their fullest but also leave a message for everyone to ponder over in the most unique and fun way, are movies that are the most engaged with and discussed heavily.

"So, maybe, subconsciously I have found myself pulled towards scripts that have radiated this novelty. In my pursuit to find the best scripts that the Hindi film industry can make, if I have found myself projects, directors and film-makers to set an agenda for content in my country, then I'm deeply humbled," added the Anek actor.

Ayushmann also asserted that he has been a fortunate actor who has been trusted by outstanding filmmakers with their visionary scripts.

"So, if I have set agenda for content over the years, I share that honour with my creative collaborators who have punted on me and also approached me with such disruptive content that hasn't been made by Hindi cinema before," (sic) said Khurrana.