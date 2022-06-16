B Praak's Newborn Baby Passes Away At Birth; Singer Shares Emotional Note On His 'Most Painful Phase'

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have lost their newborn baby at birth. The singer-composer took to his Instagram handle to share this heartbreaking news with his fans. Calling it the most painful phase as parents, Praak wrote that he and his wife are devastated at the loss, and requested everyone to grant them privacy.

His emotional note read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.We we would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & B Praak".

As soon as B Praak posted this unfortunate news, his friends and colleagues from the film industry offered their condolences in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "This news is just heartbreaking... my thoughts and prayers and strength to both of you and the family." Gauahar Khan's comment read, "Oh god 💔💔 may god give ur wife n you strength! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for the baby who is now an 👼." Karan Johar commented, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you," along with a heart emoticon. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma's comment read, "My heart is broken reading this. I am so so so sorry for your loss @bpraak .. strength, love & prayers to your family & you. 🙏🙏🙏."

Earlier in April this year, B Praak and Meera had announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple had welcomed their first child Adabb in 2020.

Workwise, B Praak has lent his voice to many hit Bollywood songs such as Teri Mitti (Kesari), Ranjha (Shershaah), to name a few.