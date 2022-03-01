Bachchhan Paanday Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan: Akshay-Kriti's Chemistry & B Praak's Voice Steals The Show

After releasing the upbeat evil song 'Maar Khayegaa' from Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paanday, the makers have now released the teaser of the second track from the movie titled 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan. The track is a romantic number that is picturized on Akshay and Kriti Sanon focusing on the brewing love between their characters. Apart from that, the soulful voice of B Praak is a complete show-stealer.

Talking about the same, the song has Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon romancing on picturesque locations like the green fields and near the lakes. The duo can be seen sharing infectious chemistry and the song brings out the delightful camaraderie between their characters. The beautiful lyrics and the vibe of the song bring out the beauty of a newly blossoming romance.

Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon Share Breezy Romance

The track has Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon twinning in their traditional attires. While Akshay can be seen wearing some sheer Kurta type attires, Kriti looks pretty in the sarees worn by her in the song. However, the song ends with a frightening scene wherein Akshay's Bachchhan Paanday can be seen about to hit Kriti's character with a hammer.

The song has been composed and sung by B Praak. The lyrics have been penned by Jaani. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Earlier, while sharing the teaser of 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan', Akshay Kumar also called the song his favourite soundtracks from the movie. Take a look at the same.

The first song from Bachchhan Pandaay titled 'Maar Khayegaa' focused on the ferocious and terrifying demeanour of Akshay's character from the film. Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paanday has been directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey had presented a high voltage combination of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasted of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action sequences, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top class act. The film is all set to be released on March 19, 2022. The movie marks Akshay and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after the comedy flick, Housefull 4.