Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Says Wearing Eye Lens Was Extremely Difficult; 'Jaan Nikal Jaati Thi'

Akshay Kumar's latest release Bachchhan Paandey has the superstar essaying the role of ruthless gangster. As a part of his look, the actor is seen wearing white lens throughout the movie. In his recent interaction with the media, Akshay opened up on his most difficult part of shooting this mass entertainer.

The actor revealed that the lens he wore in the film made his vision blurry and he shot for the movie with just the silhouette visible in front of him.

Bachchhan Paandey Day 3 Box Office Collection: This Is How Akshay Kumar's Film Fared On Sunday

As per a report in India Today, Akshay told reporters, "Wearing the lens and then removing it was extremely difficult. Jaan nikal jaati thi (It was extremely painful) because I could not fix it in my eye myself. It was a very big lens. I would see everything blurry and that's how I used to shoot. I would just see that there is a figure in front of me."

As per a report in India Today, he also talked about the duration it took for him to get into his look for the film. Akshay said, "The first day it took about 15 minutes, but later it used to take me hardly 2-3 minutes. We decided on my look by doing a lot of photoshoots for three days and that's when we zeroed in on this one."

Kriti Sanon Says Most Male Actors Were Not Willing To Do Films In Which She Had A Bigger Role

Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of Siddharth-Bobby Simha's Tamil film Jigarthanda that had released in 2014. The film features Akshay as a dreaded gangster while Kriti Sanon plays the role of a budding director who aspires to make a film on Akshay's character with the help of her friend (Arshad Warsi). The film has collected Rs 25.25 Crore within two days of its release.