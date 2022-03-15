Bachchhan Paandey FIRST REVIEW Out: Is Akshay Kumar-Starrer Worth Watching On The First Day Of Its Release?

Bachchhan Paandey Gets A Thumbs Up

Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Done Censor Screening Of #BachchhanPaandey ! Full on Power Packed Mass Entertainment ! #AkshayKumar Stole the Show all the way. Single Screens Era is Back🔥🔥🔥🔥."

He Further Wrote...

"Full on Dhamaka Entry by #AkshayKumar in #BachchhanPaandey ! Terrific entry 🔥," wrote Sandhu in a separate tweet.

Good News For Akshay's Fans

Going by the first review, Akshay's fans who are excited to watch the film in theatres, can consider watching the film on the very day of its release.

Will Bachchhan Paandey Break Sooryavanshi's Record?

Akshay Kumar's last release was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which set the box office on fire. It is to be seen if Bachchhan Paandey, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles, will break Akshay's last film's record.

Bachchhan Pandey Vs The Kashmir Files

Meanwhile, moviegoers are going gaga over Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during 1990. It would be interesting to see if Bachchhan Paandey will manage to pull crowds to the theatres while clashing with The Kashmir Files. Well, only time will tell!