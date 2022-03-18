Bachchhan Paandey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Uh oh! Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which arrived in theatres today, is already available on several notorious sites. Yes, you read it right! Bachchhan Paandey full movie has been leaked online for free download on several notorious sites and we wonder if it will affect the business of the film. Last week, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files met with the same fate, but thanks to positive word of mouth, audience preferred to watch the film in theatres. It is to be seen if audience will treat Bachchhan Paandey with same curiosity.
Meanwhile, here's what celebrities and film critics have to say about the film...
Abhishek Parihar BlogDrive
"#BachchanPandey is MASS. Right mix of Comedy-Action-Emotions makes it a Wholesome Family Entertainer. #AkshayKumar𓃵 Dominates and is perfectly supported by #ArshadWarsi. #BachchhanPaandeyReview - ⭐️⭐️⭐️💫(3.5/5)."
Gurmeet Choudhary gurruchoudhary
"Whatta film! Full Masala, full on ENTERTAINMENT! #Bachchanpandey a must watch.. Congratulationsakshaykumar sir 😍🙏🏻 kritisanon you were stunning Asli_Jacqueline the cutest NGEMovies WardaNadiadwala ArshadWarsi always the best and my dear #aroosa whatta debut 🔥🌟."
Rakul Preet Singh
"#BachchhanPaandey is pull paisa vasool! Popcorn entertainer after soooo song ! akshaykumar sir you are just toooooo good 🙏🏻 sooo much conviction ! kritisanon you were lovely !! Congratulationsssss to the entire team ❤️ ArshadWarsi NGEMovies."
Sumit Kadel SumitkadeI
"#BachchhanPaandey ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 Wholesome entertainer blended with all ingredients- SUPERB ACTION- COMEDY - DRAMA .. akshaykumar is Terrific as Bachchhan- he is menacing & hilarious. kritisanon act is lovely.. Overall the film is treat for family audience this festival. [ 3.5 ]"
Taran Adarsh taran_adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #BachchhanPaandey: MASS-ENTERTAINER. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½ Soaked in non-stop entertainment... #AkshayKumar is outstanding in action, massy role... Aimed at those looking for hardcore entertainment... Has ample clap-and-whistle moments for masses."
Ashish Chanchlani ashchanchlani
"Seeetiiii maaarrrr #BachchhanPaandey Good to see akshaykumar back in this massy action avtar❤️."
Rohit Jaiswal rohitjswl01
"Review - #BachchhanPaandey - SOLID TIME PASS MASS ENTERTAINING FILM. #Akshay RAW both in comedy & action, #KritiSanon & #JacquelineFernandez Gorgeous, #ArshadWarsi HILARIOUS . 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟#BachchhanPaandeyReview."
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.
