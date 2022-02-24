Bachchhan Paandey Song Maar Khayegaa: Akshay Kumar Showcases Fiery Energy In This Catchy Track

The makers of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey have finally released the first song from the movie titled 'Maar Khayegaa'. Touted to be the 'Evil Song', the song is picturized on the superstar's menacing character from the film. However, what steals the show is Akshay's unmatchable energy on the song.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar can be seen dancing the house down in the track with some terrifying expressions. The lyrics of the song perfectly describe the frightening aura of his character. The track also gives a glimpse of some of his high octane fight sequences in the movie.

Talking about the song 'Maar Khayegaa' from Bachchhan Paandey, it has been composed by Vikram Montrose. It has been sung by Vikram Montrose and Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The lyrics have been written by Vikram Montrose, Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Azeem Dayani. Sharing the track, Akshay wrote, "Kyunki Bhay Banaye Rakhna Zaroori Hai (Because keeping the fear intact is important)." Take a look at the song.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paanday has been directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey had presented a high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasted of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action sequences, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top class act.

Talking about working in Bachchhan Paanday, Akshay Kumar revealed in a statement saying, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one." The movie is scheduled to release on March 12, 2022.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had also revealed in a statement saying, "This film is special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner. It's also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has delivered a rock-solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together I'm hoping we have another winner on our hands."